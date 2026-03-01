Jasmine Crockett scores big endorsement from Kamala Harris in tight Texas Senate race
Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently scored a huge endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris in her tight race for a Texas Senate seat.
According to The Texas Tribune, Crockett's campaign recently began pushing a robocall Harris recorded, in which she praised the Dallas-area representative and urged Democrats to turn out to support her.
"Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate,” Harris says in the call.
"Jasmine has the experience and record to hold [President] Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.
"It's time to turn Texas blue," she concludes.
Crockett, who has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023, served as national co-chair of Harris' 2024 presidential campaign and has described the former vice president as "a mentor and a friend and an auntie of sorts."
In her effort to shift to the Senate, Crockett is in a heated primary race against State Representative James Talarico, which will be held on March 3.
A recent poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project – which surveyed 1,300 registered voters from February 2 to 16 – found Crockett with a 12-point lead, with 56% of respondents saying they planned to vote for her.
Cover photo: Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP