Jasmine Crockett scores big endorsement from Kamala Harris in tight Texas Senate race

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently scored a huge endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris in her tight race for a Texas Senate seat.

According to The Texas Tribune, Crockett's campaign recently began pushing a robocall Harris recorded, in which she praised the Dallas-area representative and urged Democrats to turn out to support her.

"Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate,” Harris says in the call.

"Jasmine has the experience and record to hold [President] Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.

"It's time to turn Texas blue," she concludes.

Crockett, who has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023, served as national co-chair of Harris' 2024 presidential campaign and has described the former vice president as "a mentor and a friend and an auntie of sorts."

In her effort to shift to the Senate, Crockett is in a heated primary race against State Representative James Talarico, which will be held on March 3.