Jasmine Crockett scores big endorsement from Kamala Harris in tight Texas Senate race

Kamala Harris recently threw in an endorsement for Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett as her tight primary race against James Talarico nears its end.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett recently scored a huge endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris in her tight race for a Texas Senate seat.

Kamala Harris (r.) has endorsed Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett (l.) as her tight primary race against James Talarico nears its end.
Kamala Harris (r.) has endorsed Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett (l.) as her tight primary race against James Talarico nears its end.  © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Texas Tribune, Crockett's campaign recently began pushing a robocall Harris recorded, in which she praised the Dallas-area representative and urged Democrats to turn out to support her.

"Texas has the chance to send a fighter like Jasmine Crockett to the United States Senate,” Harris says in the call.

"Jasmine has the experience and record to hold [President] Donald Trump and his billionaire cronies accountable.

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads backlash from the right to Trump's Iran war: "The worst betrayal"
Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene leads backlash from the right to Trump's Iran war: "The worst betrayal"

"It's time to turn Texas blue," she concludes.

Crockett, who has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District since 2023, served as national co-chair of Harris' 2024 presidential campaign and has described the former vice president as "a mentor and a friend and an auntie of sorts."

In her effort to shift to the Senate, Crockett is in a heated primary race against State Representative James Talarico, which will be held on March 3.

A recent poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Politics Project – which surveyed 1,300 registered voters from February 2 to 16 – found Crockett with a 12-point lead, with 56% of respondents saying they planned to vote for her.

Cover photo: Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Kamala Harris: