Kristi Noem facing impeachment charges in House for "lawless behavior"

Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing articles of impeachment filed by House Democrats based on allegations of lawbreaking, unethical behavior, and violating human rights.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing articles impeachment filed by House Democrats. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Impeachment proceedings were initiated by Democratic Representative for Illinois Delia Ramirez, who sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee calling for "a complete investigation into Secretary Noem's unlawful and potentially impeachable actions," Axios reports.

Ramirez accused Noem of "trampling the rights of all people and disregarding the rule of law," and said that her actions as Homeland Security Secretary "violate her oath of office."

"Secretary Noem has established a clear pattern of lawless behavior, mirrored in the behavior of rank and file members of her leadership team," Ramirez wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Daily Beast.

"She disregards the separation of powers, breaks the law, violates the standards of ethical behavior set for those in public office, and misuses resources appropriated by Congress," Ramirez alleged.

Democrats are also alleging that Noem awarded a $200 million contract to a firm that had "long-standing and person ties to the secretary" and has accused her of repeatedly making "false and misleading statements to Congress."

The filing comes days after House Democrats filed to impeach Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a week after similar filings targeted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the scandal involving sensitive military operations being discussed over Singal.

It also came the same day as Noem made a disastrous appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee, during which she faced a grilling on the November shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC.