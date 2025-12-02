Kristi Noem goes on disturbing rant against foreign "leeches" as she unveils vague travel ban

Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has declared that President Donald Trump's administration will ban travel from an unspecified selection of countries.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem went on an unhinged rant against foreigners and vowed to ban travel from an unspecified selection of countries. © AFP/Alex Brandon/Pool

"I just met with the President," Noem said in a bizarre X post on Monday. "I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies."



"Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom – not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS. WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE," she continued.

Noem's vague threat of a wide-reaching travel ban for unspecified countries followed Trump's equally unclear threat last week to pause migration from so-called "Third World Countries."

The threats, which were in both cases accompanied by racially-charged language targeting non-Western immigrants, came days after two National Guard troops were shot by an Afghan man in Washington DC.

On Thursday, Trump announced that 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard Sarah Beckstrom had died of her injuries. 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe remains in the hospital fighting for his life.

Neither Trump nor Noem has specified which countries will face restrictions, but it is expected that there will be a large overlap with countries already facing a ban, such as Afghanistan.