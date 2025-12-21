MAGA loses two heavy hitters as Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Cynthia Lummis announce resignations

Washington DC - The Republican Party took another hit on Friday after two MAGA politicians announced they would not be seeking reelection.

On Friday, Representative Elise Stefanik (r) and Senator Cynthia Lummis (l), both staunch supporters of Donald Trump, announced their resignations from politics. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New York Representative Elise Stefanik shared an X post announcing that she "made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress."

Stefanik revealed she would now pour all her time and effort into being a mother, as she would "feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness."

In reaction to her departure, President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post calling Stefanik a "fantastic person," and said he is "with her all the way!"

Within the same hour as Stefanik's announcement, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis also shared a post revealing she would not be seeking reelection next year, as the 71-year-old feels "I do not have six more years in me."

Both politicians were well-known for their staunch and outspoken support of President Trump, but their absence may cause headaches for the president and the party during the midterms next year.

Earlier this year, Trump nominated Stefanik to be US ambassador to the United Nations, but later withdrew it, explaining he needed her to stay in Congress to help the GOP maintain its slim majority.

Then, in November, Stefanik announced she would run to unseat New York Governor Kathy Hochul – but a Siena poll released a few days before her resignation announcement found her losing by 19 points.