MAGA Rep. Doug LaMalfa passes away, further shrinking GOP hold of Congress

On Monday, California Congressman Doug LaMalfa passed away, leaving a vacant House seat that reduces the Republican Party's majority hold in the House.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who was a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda, recently passed away at the age of 65.

According to AP News, LaMalfa, who served California's 1st District since 2012, "experienced a medical emergency" on Monday night and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately died during a surgical procedure.

Authorities have yet to release the exact cause of death.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been mourning LaMalfa.

In a speech on Tuesday, Trump expressed "tremendous sorrow," and praised the congressman for being one who "voted with me 100% of the time."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in an X post that Congress was "devastated" by the loss.

Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom also shared a post, describing LaMalfa as a "devoted public servant who deeply loved his country, his state, and the communities he represented."

LaMalfa's passing brings the number of Republican seats in the House to 218 – a narrow margin from the 213 seats held by Democrats.

The loss could cause a problem for Republicans as they prepare for the upcoming midterm elections, as LaMalfa had planned to run for re-election.

The office of Governor Newsom said he will have to call a special election to replace LaMalfa, which could happen as late as June – the same time as the state's primaries.

