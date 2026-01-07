Marjorie Taylor Greene shows love to January 6 rioters after exiting congress

Washington DC - Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene praised the January 6 Capitol rioters on social media a day after she officially stepped down from her congressional seat.

In a post shared the day after she stepped down from office, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) praised the January 6 Capitol rioters. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday – the fifth anniversary of the day thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to overturn his 2020 election loss – Greene recounted the time she visited arrested rioters as they were in jail awaiting trial.

She claimed one prisoner grabbed a drawing of the American flag and asked Greene if she would join them in singing the National Anthem.

"Their melodic voices, which combined their deep sadness and their unwavering patriotic conviction is a sound I'll never forget," she wrote.

MTG went on to empathize with the rioters, whom she referred to as "broken men," writing that the government can "break you" and "shatter your life,"

She insisted their arrests were caused by a "two-tiered justice system" and argued everyone has the right to "hold your government accountable to you, the American people."

The Justice Department ultimately convicted thousands of rioters, but after winning re-election in 2024, Trump quickly pardoned most of them.

Greene, who was once a staunch MAGA Republican, has been feuding with Trump following her public criticism of a number of his policies.