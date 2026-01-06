Pardoned January 6 rioters retrace steps as Democrats revive hearings on fifth anniversary

Washington DC - Washington on Tuesday marks five years since a mob overran the US Capitol, with rioters pardoned by Donald Trump retracing their steps even as Democrats revive hearings to hold the president accountable.

Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & REUTERS

The anniversary highlights a nation divided between irreconcilable accounts of an attack that reshaped American politics – one supported by official findings of a violent bid to overturn an election, the other portraying it as a protest unjustly criminalized.

"Five years ago today, a violent mob brutally attacked the US Capitol on January 6. Their mission was to overturn a free and fair election. We will never allow extremists to whitewash their treachery," top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries posted on X.

Trump supporters gathered in Washington on January 6 2021, after the president urged them to protest Congress's certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden.

Several thousand breached the Capitol grounds, overwhelming police lines and wounding more than 140 officers, smashing windows and doors, ransacking offices, and forcing lawmakers into hiding as the electoral count was halted for hours.

Inside the Capitol on Tuesday, House Democrats convened an unofficial hearing featuring police, former lawmakers, and civilians who experienced the violence firsthand.

Many involved in the original congressional investigation say the aim is not to relitigate the past but to prevent it from being erased – particularly after Trump returned to office and pardoned nearly all defendants charged in connection with the attack.