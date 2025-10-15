Mike Johnson details "thoughtful" discussion with Marjorie Taylor Greene over her GOP criticism

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson recently revealed that he has been in talks with MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene about her criticisms of his leadership.

During a recent interview, Mike Johnson (l.) revealed how he responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene blaming him for the government shutdown. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Johnson was asked about how Greene recently blamed him and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for the government shutdown, which she is concerned will cause health care premiums to double.



Johnson insisted House Republicans are leading efforts to bring healthcare prices down, specifically members involved in policy committees that Greene is not in.

"I had a thoughtful conversation with her on the phone the other night to inform her there are many Republicans in Congress that have been working around the clock on healthcare," Johnson argued.

"They're on the committees of jurisdiction that deal with this. Marjorie doesn't serve on those committees, so I offered to have her come into the room and be a part of that discussion if indeed she wants to do that," he added.