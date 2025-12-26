Michelle Obama recalls the moment she told her daughters she was "done parenting" them
Washington DC - Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently revealed she was once so frustrated with her daughters that she told them she was "done parenting" them.
In a new episode of her podcast IMO, she talked about a challenging moment with her two daughters Malia (27) and Sasha (24) when her husband, former President Barack Obama (64), was not at home.
As Page Six reported, Michelle (61) said the two girls were normally "great kids," but they were particularly "rambunctious" that night.
"I was at home trying to get the girls to bed… They were probably 7 and 3 at the time," Michelle said.
That day, the children simply wouldn't listen to their mom.
"Well, that’s it… I’m done parenting," the former first lady said. "You seem like you guys have this all figured out, and you can do this on your own. So have at it."
Malia and Sasha Obama have very different reactions
The two girls had very different responses to their mom's statement.
Malia immediately apologized, but Sasha had the opposite reaction: she took her blanket, turned around, and started climbing the stairs to watch TV.
"As if to say, like, 'Thank God. At last. This is what I wanted from you, lady. I am 3. I can handle this. I’m going back upstairs,'" Michelle said of Sasha's response.
"She got five steps up, and I was like, 'If you don’t turn around and get back down here,'" she continued. "Well, it worked for one. Didn’t work for the other."
Michelle added that her younger daughter likes to go her own way – a personality trait that continues to this day.
"She doesn’t want to be told that this is how you do it. We tell her, but she’s got to learn on her own," she explained of Sasha.
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP