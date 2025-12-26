Michelle Obama recalls the moment she told her daughters she was "done parenting" them

Washington DC - Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently revealed she was once so frustrated with her daughters that she told them she was "done parenting" them.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recounted a frustrating moment with her daughters in a recent podcast episode. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

In a new episode of her podcast IMO, she talked about a challenging moment with her two daughters Malia (27) and Sasha (24) when her husband, former President Barack Obama (64), was not at home.

As Page Six reported, Michelle (61) said the two girls were normally "great kids," but they were particularly "rambunctious" that night.

"I was at home trying to get the girls to bed… They were probably 7 and 3 at the time," Michelle said.

That day, the children simply wouldn't listen to their mom.

"Well, that’s it… I’m done parenting," the former first lady said. "You seem like you guys have this all figured out, and you can do this on your own. So have at it."