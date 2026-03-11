Democratic Senator exposes Trump's "incoherent and incomplete" closed-door Iran meeting

Washington DC - Democratic Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy recently shared some of what he witnessed during President Donald Trump 's closed-door meeting on the Iran war.

Senator Chris Murphy (r.) recently shared details about what was said during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday regarding President Donald Trump's Iran war. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Murphy shared a thread on X regarding the "incoherent and incomplete" 2-hour briefing he sat through, arguing it was closed-door because "Trump can't defend this war in public."

He went on to list several details from the meeting, claiming the Trump administration's goals do not include destroying Iran's nuclear weapons program or implementing regime change.

Instead, Murphy said they seem headed towards an "endless war," and they presented "NO PLANS" on how to deal with the Strait of Hormuz – an Iranian-owned waterway through which nearly a fifth of global oil production passes.

Last week, the US and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran, sparking a war that has already killed several US service members.

Trump and MAGA Republicans have struggled to defend the decision to go to war, with administration officials providing multiple – and sometimes contradictory – explanations for it.

In an interview with MS Now shortly after sharing his post, Murphy argued that the "simplest explanation" is that "Israel made us do it."

"[Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu] decided on the timeline. He convinced Trump to join him by scaring Trump into believing US assets were at risk," Murphy said.