Nancy Mace hit with House ethics probe for undisclosed reason

Washington DC - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace is currently being investigated by her colleagues for an undisclosed reason.

The House Committee on Ethics recently announced that a probe has been launched into Congresswoman Nancy Mace, but did not reveal why. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The House Committee on Ethics announced Friday that it has launched a probe into a matter involving Mace after a complaint was filed with the Office of Congressional Conduct last month.

The press release did not reveal what the complaint was about and emphasized that the investigation does not confirm wrongdoing.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee," it stated.

According to Politico, Mace's office sent a letter to the committee from her attorney that referenced allegations involving "lodging expenses and reimbursement practices."

There has also been speculation that the probe may be related to a fiery speech she made on the House floor in February, during which she accused her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant and his three friends – Eric Bowman, Brian Musgrave, and John Osborne – of "rape, illegal filming of women, photographing of women, and sex trafficking."

In March, Bowman threatened legal action against Mace and said law enforcement was looking into her claims.