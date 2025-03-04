Nancy Mace faces legal battle after accusing her ex and his friends of sexual abuse
Washington DC - One of the four South Carolina men that Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently accused of rape and sexual abuse has come forward to share his side of the story.
On February 10, Mace delivered a fiery speech on the House floor, accusing her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant and his three friends – Eric Bowman, Brian Musgrave, and John Osborne – of "rape, illegal filming of women, photographing of women, and sex trafficking."
Mace claimed she found out that a woman she knew was raped at Bowman's home in South Carolina after finding videos of it on his phone, and she further accused him of having "orchestrated" the assault.
But in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Bowman described the claims as "outrageous" and "another blatant example of #NancyMaceLies."
Bowman told the outlet that the alleged victim was actually dating Osborne – whom Mace claimed committed the act – when the incident took place seven years ago and insisted that no abuse occurred.
He also shared videos with the outlet from that night that appeared to show the victim drunk and jumping into a swimming pool while fully clothed. Bowman claimed she went into his home and fell asleep on the couch until Osborne came to wake her up.
Bowman said he has been speaking with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating Mace's allegations, and attorneys for his friend Musgrave also recently sent Mace a cease and desist letter, demanding she provide evidence, retract her statements, or prepare to go to court.
Nancy Mace makes her claims under legal protection as a politician
While the videos and story Bowman presented to The Daily Mail do not at all absolve him of wrongdoing, it is notable that Mace, since she was first elected to Congress back in 2021, has built a reputation for embellishing facts, pushing hateful rhetoric, and persistently trying to get media attention with bizarre publicity stunts.
She now has her sights on running for Governor in South Carolina.
When Mace made her allegations on the House floor in February, she did so under the protection of the Constitution's "Speech and Debate" clause, which shields members of Congress from legal action while speaking during sessions.
She has yet to make her allegations outside those protections, including on social media, where she posts nearly every hour of every day.
Bowman argued, "It feels profoundly unfair that an elected official entrusted with the public's trust can exploit her privileged position... to spread lies while others have no similar opportunity to defend themselves."
In an X post shared on Tuesday, Musgrave's attorney Eric Bland argued it was "certainly a curious VENUE for her to want to litigate her OWN grievances against those that wronged her" but said he and his client "prefer that she does these things in a court of law where oaths are taken, perjury is the sanction for untruthful testimony, and there are rules of evidence."
"Congresswoman Mace certainly knows how to throw bombs and light fires, maybe she could do these in a venue where she doesn't have immunity for what she says. Just saying," Bland added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire