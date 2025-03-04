Nancy Mace faces legal battle after accusing her ex and his friends of sexual abuse

Washington DC - One of the four South Carolina men that Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently accused of rape and sexual abuse has come forward to share his side of the story.

After Congresswoman Nancy Mace accused four Souther Carolina men of sexual abuse last month, several are now threatening legal action. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On February 10, Mace delivered a fiery speech on the House floor, accusing her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant and his three friends – Eric Bowman, Brian Musgrave, and John Osborne – of "rape, illegal filming of women, photographing of women, and sex trafficking."

Mace claimed she found out that a woman she knew was raped at Bowman's home in South Carolina after finding videos of it on his phone, and she further accused him of having "orchestrated" the assault.

But in a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Bowman described the claims as "outrageous" and "another blatant example of #NancyMaceLies."

Bowman told the outlet that the alleged victim was actually dating Osborne – whom Mace claimed committed the act – when the incident took place seven years ago and insisted that no abuse occurred.

He also shared videos with the outlet from that night that appeared to show the victim drunk and jumping into a swimming pool while fully clothed. Bowman claimed she went into his home and fell asleep on the couch until Osborne came to wake her up.

Bowman said he has been speaking with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating Mace's allegations, and attorneys for his friend Musgrave also recently sent Mace a cease and desist letter, demanding she provide evidence, retract her statements, or prepare to go to court.