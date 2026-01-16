Newsom brutally trolls Trump over "dictator cosplay" at bizarre Mar-a-Lago "furry party"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom took to social media to brutally troll President Donald Trump over pictures showing people dressed as dogs at one of his Mar-a-Lago parties.

"Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY???" Newsom wrote in a Thursday post on X, citing a series of photographs posted by Meidas Touch.

The photos seemed to appeared to show party-goers wearing dog costumes while dressed in 18th-century aristocratic clothing during an event on January 8.

In a separate post dropped by Patriot Takes on Wednesday, a video shows the bizarrely dressed guests dancing and mingling.

"Let them eat cake," the post read. "Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend."

The event was reportedly a red carpet fundraiser for law enforcement and first responder dogs.

Newsom wasn't having any of it, though, following up his initial comment with an AI-generated image of Trump wearing what looks like either a cat or dog outfit.