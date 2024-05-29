Nikki Haley writes "finish them" on Israeli artillery shell during visit

Sderot, Israel - Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has been photographed writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli artillery shell as she toured sites near the northern border with Lebanon.

Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley visits the site of the October 7 attack on May 27, 2024. © REUTERS

The photograph was posted on X on Tuesday by Danny Danon, a member of the Israeli parliament and former ambassador to the United Nations, who was accompanying Haley on her visit.



"Finish Them! This is what my friend the former ambassador Nikki Haley wrote," Danon said in his post that showed a kneeling Haley writing on a shell with a purple marker pen.

Haley was a hawkish UN envoy under Donald Trump, and her term overlapped with Danon.

Israel's has killed at least 36,096 people in Gaza since October, according to the occupied territory's health ministry.

Haley (52) abandoned her White House bid in March after heavy defeats in Republican primary contests to Trump, and last week said that she would vote for him in the election.

Trump has ruled her out of contention to be his vice president, but she is a potential presidential runner in 2028.