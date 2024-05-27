Israel launches deadly strikes on Rafah in "horrific massacre"

Gaza - Hamas and the Palestinian Authority said Israeli strikes on a center for displaced people killed dozens near the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday.

A Palestinian woman holds the shrouded body of a child killed in Israeli bombardment as she sits in front of a body bag containing another victim, at a health clinic in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Gaza's health ministry said in a statement that the strikes "claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women."



The government media office in Gaza earlier said the attack hit a center run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees near Rafah, branding it a "horrific massacre."

Israel's army said its aircraft "struck a Hamas compound in Rafah," killing Yassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, both senior Hamas officials in the occupied West Bank.

It added that it was "aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited, several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review."

Israel's army said Sunday at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from Rafah, with strikes targeting the commercial hub of Tel Aviv for the first time in months.

In Rafah, Israel's military launched a brutal ground invasion in early May despite widespread international opposition over concerns for forcibly displaced civilians sheltering there.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its ambulance crews transported "a large number" of people killed and injured in the Israeli strikes.

The Palestinian Authority presidency in the West Bank called it a "heinous massacre," accusing Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting" the tents of displaced people.

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes killed and wounded at least 50 people in the area, where it said 100,000 displaced people live.

Hamas said Palestinians must "rise up and march" against the attack.