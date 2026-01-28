Nina Turner endorses Green Party's Butch Ware for California governor

Former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner (r.) has endorsed the Green Party's Dr. Butch Ware for California governor in 2026. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"In the great state of California right now, you don't have to choose between the lesser of the two evils because you have a champion in Dr. Butch Ware, whose platform is a humanitarian platform for all people," Turner said during a virtual event on Tuesday, referring to the Republican and Democratic parties.

"California, you can shake this thing up – you can make them pick they mouth up off the floor – by supporting Dr. Butch Ware as he is fighting for everybody's families, all of y'all, to become the next governor of the great state of California," Turner continued.

"And I am happy to announce here – you heard it here – that he has my full endorsement to become the next governor of the great state of California."

Ware launched his Green Party bid for California governor back in November 2024. The UC Santa Barbara associate professor was Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein's running mate that same year.

Turner served as an Ohio state senator from 2008 to 2014 and as a Cleveland city council member from 2006 to 2008. She was previously at the helm of the progressive political action organization Our Revolution and national co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign.

"We are more than happy with the endorsement," Ware said. "Thank you, my good sister. We about to show 'em something they ain't never seen before."