Janet Mills slams Platner with brutal attack ad over past remarks about sexual assault

Augusta, Maine - Maine Governor and Senate candidate Janet Mills recently launched a brutal attack ad against Graham Platner regarding past remarks he made about sexual assault.

Maine Governor and Senate candidate Janet Mills (r.) shared an ad attacking her opponent Graham Platner over his past remarks about sexual assault. © Collage: Sophie Park / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Mills shared the 30-second ad, which features four women reading from tablets that display Reddit comments Platner is said to have made in 2013.

In one, Platner allegedly argued women "worried about rape" should avoid getting inebriated, and in another, he suggested women could avoid rape if they simply "act like an adult for f**k sake."

Each of the women in the clip shared vitriolic reactions, with one calling him a "bully," while another said there's no way they could vote for him.

Mills and Platner are running to replace incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, who has held the seat since 1997.

The ad comes after Platner managed to surpass the governor in a recent poll by a wide margin of seven points.

On Tuesday, Platner responded with an X post, pointing out that he had already addressed the comments when they were first made public last October.

The post included a clip in which he refused to defend the comments, but explained he made them after returning to the US after serving in Afghanistan among a "male-dominated" infantry.