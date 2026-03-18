Ro Khanna calls on Joe Kent to testify before Congress on decision to turn on Trump over Iran war

Washington DC - California Representative Ro Khanna has called on Joe Kent to testify before Congress on his decision to resign from President Donald Trump 's administration.

On Tuesday, California Representative Ro Khanna (r.) suggested Joe Kent should testify before Congress regarding his resignation from the Trump administration. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Jerod Harris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Khanna suggested Kent should come before Congress because "the American people deserve to know why this administration dragged us into war in Iran."

Khanna's post included a statement shared by Kent earlier that day, in which he announced his resignation from his role as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.



Kent explained his decision was inspired by his opposition to the war, arguing that Iran never posed an imminent threat, Trump was pressured into military action by Israel, and he could not "in good conscience" support it.

In his post, Khanna – who also led the charge for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files – argued that if Kent came to the conclusion that Iran did not pose a threat, "why are we sending more Americans to die in this war?"

President Trump has faced heavy backlash for his effort, even from his typically loyal MAGA base, as the war does not seem to have any clear goals or apparent end game.