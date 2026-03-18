Rand Paul confronts Trump's DHS pick during heated Senate hearing: "Tell me to my face"

Washington DC - Republican Senator Rand Paul confronted his colleague and President Donald Trump 's Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Markwayne Mullin during a tense confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

During a tense confirmation hearing, Senator Rand Paul (r.) confronted Homeland Security Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullin over his angry and violent rhetoric. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Paul begin his opening statement by calling out Mullin for reportedly calling him a "freaking snake" and saying he "understands completely" why Paul's neighbor assaulted him back in 2017.

"Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it," Paul said to Mullin, accusing him of being someone who "applauds violence against their political opponents."

"And while you're at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and border patrol agents."

Paul repeatedly pointed out Mullin's apparent propensity for violence, such as in 2023 when he challenged Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien to a fight on the Senate floor.

O'Brien was actually in attendance at the hearing, and Mullin noted to Paul that they recently buried the hatchet.

When Paul called out Mullin for not apologizing or showing any remorse in his remarks about the assault, Mullin doubled down, stating, "I'm not apologizing for pointing out your character."

