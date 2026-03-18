Rand Paul confronts Trump's DHS pick during heated Senate hearing: "Tell me to my face"
Washington DC - Republican Senator Rand Paul confronted his colleague and President Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Markwayne Mullin during a tense confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
Paul begin his opening statement by calling out Mullin for reportedly calling him a "freaking snake" and saying he "understands completely" why Paul's neighbor assaulted him back in 2017.
"Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it," Paul said to Mullin, accusing him of being someone who "applauds violence against their political opponents."
"And while you're at it, explain to the American public why they should trust a man with anger issues to set the proper example for ICE and border patrol agents."
Paul repeatedly pointed out Mullin's apparent propensity for violence, such as in 2023 when he challenged Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien to a fight on the Senate floor.
O'Brien was actually in attendance at the hearing, and Mullin noted to Paul that they recently buried the hatchet.
When Paul called out Mullin for not apologizing or showing any remorse in his remarks about the assault, Mullin doubled down, stating, "I'm not apologizing for pointing out your character."
Will Markwayne Mullin win the nomination?
Trump tapped Mullin – a Republican senator from Oklahoma – earlier this month after demoting former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.
Noem had faced heavy backlash over her leadership after federal immigration officials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, fatally shot two US citizens and used aggressive tactics against protesters.
As Republicans currently control 53 seats in the Senate, Mullin will need 50 votes to be confirmed.
Republicans have stood together on nearly all of Trump's nominations in his second term, and it's considered highly likely that Mullin will also get through.
After Paul's opening remarks, Mullin responded in a long-winded rant about how he is "very blunt and direct" and has no problem saying anything to Paul's face.
"It seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us," he told Paul, who has voted against and openly criticized Trump. "We just don't get along."
After leaving the hearing, Paul told reporters that Mullin not being able to say "we shouldn't settle political questions with violence" would be a "terrible" example to immigration agents.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP