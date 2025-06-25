A vaccine panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will revisit long-settled science and spotlight rare risks linked to childhood immunization.

Washington DC - A vaccine panel appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will revisit long-settled science and spotlight rare risks linked to childhood immunizations in a meeting beginning Wednesday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is an independent body that reviews scientific evidence to recommend which groups should receive vaccines and when. Under RFK Jr., who spent two decades spreading vaccine misinformation before becoming President Donald Trump's top health official, it has become the latest front in an alarming war on science. Earlier this month he abruptly dismissed all 17 ACIP members before their terms had expired, accusing them of financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry – despite a vetting process meant to minimize conflicts of interest. He then appointed eight new members, including scientist Robert Malone, widely known for spreading false claims during the Covid-19 pandemic and promoting the deworming drug ivermectin. The posted agenda includes standard topics like influenza and Covid-19 vaccines – but the addition, on the second day of discussions, of measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccines for young children, along with thimerosal-containing flu shots, has alarmed experts.

Republican critic of RFK Jr. calls for delay

Ahead of the meeting, US senator and physician Bill Cassidy – a Republican whose reluctant support was key to Kennedy's confirmation – called for a delay, citing the panelists' inexperience and bias. Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative long used in medicines, with no evidence of harm at low doses. "Study after study showed that the ethylmercury in those vaccines never contributed in any important way to the burden of mercury that one is exposed to, living on this planet," vaccine expert Paul Offit of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia told AFP. Still, vaccine makers agreed to remove it from pediatric vaccines in 1999 in response to public concern. It remains in some flu shots.

RFJ Jr. turns vaccine panel into source of "anti-vaccine propaganda"

RFK Jr.'s has spread anti-vaccine disinformation as the US faces its worst measles outbreak in decades. © REUTERS The presenter arguing against thimerosal is Lyn Redwood, a nurse and former leader of Children's Health Defense, who is an anti-vaccine nonprofit once chaired by RFK Jr. According to her biography page, Redwood blames her son's autism on vaccines, a link that has never been proven. The CDC, which is overseeing the meeting, will argue thimerosal is safe and has no effect on neurodevelopment, based on a thorough review of the evidence. Donald Trump Trump blows his own administration's cover for Iran bombing with "regime change" post Donald Trump Trump launches latest attack on Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell over interest rates For childhood vaccines, US parents can choose a combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) shot or two separate ones: one for MMR, the other for varicella. The combination spares an extra shot but carries a slightly higher risk of febrile seizures, a rare and typically harmless side effect. Separating the shots is already recommended for infants' first dose at the age of 12-47 months, leaving experts puzzled as to why the issue is being revisited. Notably, there's no planned discussion on the benefits of measles vaccines, which have prevented millions of hospitalizations. "The discussion of MMRV vaccines, critical tools in preventing measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella, must be rooted in science, not ideology," said Syra Madad, an infectious disease epidemiologist at NYC Health + Hospitals. The US, which declared measles eliminated in 2000, is currently experiencing its worst outbreak of the disease in decades, with more than 1,200 cases and three confirmed deaths.