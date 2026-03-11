Republican senator Tillis demands Stephen Miller's resignation in dramatic TV appearance

Washington DC - Outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis on Sunday used a fiery television appearance to demand the resignation of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump's key advisors.

Outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis blasted White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and called for his resignation. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Eva Marie Uzcategui

"He's a big problem in this administration," Tillis said of Miller during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on the network's State of the Union program. "He has been since the beginning."

He expressed relief about the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom President Donald Trump fired last week, amid widespread anger at the brutal ICE and sometimes deadly assaults on immigrant community across the country.

"It gives me pause that you had people like Stephen Miller calling the shots that actually I believe that maybe Kristi Noem acted on," Tillis insisted.

"It's Stephen Miller that's been repeatedly responsible for embarrassments for the president of the United States by acting too quickly, speaking first and thinking later," he said.

His comments came less than a week after he grilled Noem before the Senate Judiciary Committee, declaring that her leadership was a "disaster."

Tillis, who will not be contesting the 2026 midterm elections, changed his tone when it came to incoming DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, whom he said will be more likely to stand up to Miller and will be much harder to boss around.

He also suggested that Miller is "out of his depth" and that Mullin will recognize this and learn from it.