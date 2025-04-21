Robert Kennedy's daughter describes "pain" of seeing released autopsy photos: "I do not support this"

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kerry on Saturday described the "pain" she and her family felt on seeing photos published by the Trump administration of her father's autopsy after his 1968 assassination.

On June 6, 1988 Ethel Kennedy (c.), surrounded by her children and grandchildren, lays flowers on the grave of her husband Senator Robert Kennedy, marking the 20th anniversary of his assassination at a sunset mass at Arlington Cemetery. © RENATO ROTOLO / AFP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January to declassify remaining secret files on the 1960s killings of President John F. Kennedy, his younger brother and former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Following the Friday release, remembering her father "will be hard in a new and unimaginable way," Kerry Kennedy posted to X.

"We won't just see him as we remember him. Instead, we'll be confronted with graphic, explicit photos of his mangled body from an autopsy report," she added.

Trump had said in January that "everything will be revealed" as he ordered the records released, in an apparent bid to clear up conspiracy theories around the assassinations.

The Republican leader had accepted redactions over national security concerns in a tranche of archives he ordered released during his first term, but later promised the full records.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard had posted Friday, also on X, that she was "honored... to lead the declassification efforts and to shine a long-overdue light on the truth."

The 10,000 pages relating to Robert Kennedy released this week will be followed by a further 50,000 discovered "in the course of searching FBI and CIA warehouses," Gabbard added.

Kennedy's son Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become close to Trump and is now serving as his Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The younger Kennedy had questioned the official conclusion that Jordanian-born Sirhan Sirhan – convicted of RFK's June 1968 murder – fired the fatal shot, and he has pressed Trump to release all remaining information.

Sirhan, who was apprehended in the hotel where the 42-year-old Kennedy was shot, remains in prison.