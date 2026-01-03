Rubio reveals State Department's legal justification for US attack on Venezuela

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Republican senator the bombing of Venezuela was legally justified and that "no further action" was planned after the abduction of its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted to a Republican senator that the US attack on Venezuela was legally justified. © Collage: via REUTERS

Utah Senator Mike Lee said he had spoken with Rubio by phone, having demanded an explanation for the shock attack launched overnight Saturday despite "the absence of a declaration of war or authorization for the use of military force."

"He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant," Lee wrote on X.

"This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack."



The personnel in question are likely Delta Force special troops, who were reportedly responsible for the capture of Maduro and Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, first announced by President Donald Trump in a post. Venezuela's government has said their whereabouts are currently unknown and has demanded proof of life.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau appeared to confirm the suggestion that Maduro will be tried in the US, writing: "The tyrant is gone. He will now – finally – face justice for his crimes."

As legal experts and foreign governments lambasted the Trump administration for a blatant violation of international law, criticism also came from Democrats.

"This war is illegal, it's embarrassing that we went from the world cop to the world bully in less than one year," Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego posted on X. "There is no reason for us to be at war with Venezuela."