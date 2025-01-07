Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court as legal woes deepen

Rudy Giuliani has been held in contempt for not revealing information about assets he has been ordered to hand over to two Georgia election workers he defamed.

Rudy Giuliani, the ex-New York Mayor and former Donald Trump attorney, was held in contempt of court on Monday. © REUTERS Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, was ordered by a federal jury in Washington in December 2023 to pay nearly $148 million to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss for repeatedly making false claims that they engaged in 2020 election fraud. A frustrated District Judge Lewis Liman held Giuliani in contempt for failing to cooperate with efforts to identify and turn over assets to Freeman and Moss, The New York Times and CNN reported. "The defendant has been attempting to run out the clock," the Times quoted Liman as saying. Donald Trump Trump lashes out over hush money case ruling: "So evilly and illegally treated!" The judge did not outline what specific sanctions Giuliani may face for defying the court's orders.

Giuliani owes millions to election workers

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and Ruby Freeman, two election workers in Georgia, were defamed by Giuliani in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Giuliani was a key figure in Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden. A former New York prosecutor, he has been disbarred over his false election claims. The 80-year-old, who has filed for bankruptcy, has been ordered to surrender his $6 million New York apartment, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz convertible, jewelry, luxury watches, and valuable collectible items, including a jersey signed by baseball legend Joe DiMaggio. He was found guilty of defaming the two women as they took part in a vote count in the swing state of Georgia after the presidential election in 2020. Kamala Harris JD Vance caught laughing after Kamala Harris flubs pledge of allegiance during Senate swear-in Using a video showing the two women passing an object – later revealed to be a mint – the former New York mayor claimed they were exchanging a USB drive "like vials of heroin or cocaine" to rig the results. Freeman and Moss, who are Black, told the jury during the defamation trial that Giuliani's false accusations had upended their lives and made them the target of racist threats.