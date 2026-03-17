House committee officially subpoenas Pam Bondi over handling of Epstein files
Washington DC - The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the country's top law enforcement official Tuesday to testify about the government's handling of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear for a closed-door deposition on April 14 as lawmakers investigate what they describe as possible mismanagement of the federal probe into Epstein and his associates.
The move follows a committee vote earlier this month to compel Bondi's testimony, with several Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.
In a letter to Bondi, Republican chairman James Comer said the panel was examining the Justice Department's compliance with a law requiring the release of Epstein-related documents, and raised concerns about how the material had been reviewed and disclosed.
"As attorney general, you are directly responsible for overseeing the department's collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts," Comer wrote.
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who introduced the motion to subpoena Bondi, accused the department of withholding information and said lawmakers needed answers about the scope of the materials.
"Every victim deserves justice. Every crime deserves prosecution. But the reality is the rich and powerful rarely face consequences. This is exactly why the Epstein victims must be louder than ever," Mace wrote in a recent social media post.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP