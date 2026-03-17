House committee officially subpoenas Pam Bondi over handling of Epstein files

Washington DC - The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the country's top law enforcement official Tuesday to testify about the government's handling of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Pam Bondi to testify about her alleged mismanagement of the Jeffrey Epstein files. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear for a closed-door deposition on April 14 as lawmakers investigate what they describe as possible mismanagement of the federal probe into Epstein and his associates.

The move follows a committee vote earlier this month to compel Bondi's testimony, with several Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.

In a letter to Bondi, Republican chairman James Comer said the panel was examining the Justice Department's compliance with a law requiring the release of Epstein-related documents, and raised concerns about how the material had been reviewed and disclosed.

"As attorney general, you are directly responsible for overseeing the department's collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts," Comer wrote.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who introduced the motion to subpoena Bondi, accused the department of withholding information and said lawmakers needed answers about the scope of the materials.