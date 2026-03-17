Jasmine Crockett's bodyguard fatally shot by police in standoff

Washington DC - A bodyguard working for Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was fatally shot during a recent altercation with police.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has revealed that a bodyguard working for her was fatally shot by police in a standoff earlier this week. © AARON SCHWARTZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an statement shared on Monday, Crockett announced that Dallas Police had confirmed "the death of a member of our security team," and said she was "saddened and shocked by some of the concerning revelations."

According to NBC News, officers followed Diamon Robinson (39) to a hospital parking lot on Wednesday. An altercation ensued, and he was fatally shot after allegedly pulling out a weapon.

Dallas Police claimed Robinson had "multiple felony warrants" – including impersonating a police officer and stolen license plates – and a parole violation warrant.

While working with Crockett's team, Robinson went by the alias Mike King.

Crockett said the fact that he was able to gain employment as part of her security team anyway "highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems."

"This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats," Crockett continued.

The congresswoman also pointed out that Robinson has a "limited criminal history" with no violent offenses, and added that the man who worked for her did so "with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others."