Senator Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption as resignation calls amplify

New York, New York - Jurors found a powerful senator guilty on all counts of corruption Tuesday after gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were found at his home, prosecutors said, sparking calls for his resignation.

Robert Menendez, a 70-year-old Democrat from New Jersey, was charged with extortion, obstruction of justice, and accepting bribes to perform favors for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar and will be sentenced on October 29.

Menendez has vowed to appeal the verdict.

A spokesman for the Southern District of New York prosecutor's office said the total combined charges carry a maximum potential sentence of 222 years in prison.

The counts on which Menendez was convicted after less than three days of jury deliberations included conspiracy to commit bribery, acting as a foreign agent while a public official, and obstruction of justice.

Menendez said outside court, "I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent."

Menendez, who said in June he would run as an independent in November's election, is a career politician and led the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee until the charges were filed. He remains a sitting senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, called on Menendez to step down.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer said.