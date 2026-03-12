Newsom claps back at Trump's dyslexia dig: "Brain-dead moron who bombs children"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed President Donald Trump as a "brain-dead moron who bombs children" in a seething response to the president's comments about his dyslexia.
"Gavin Newscum's interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self-destructive interview I've ever seen," Trump wrote in a rambling post to Truth Social on Wednesday.
"He said, in a speech, he was dumb, had low Boards, can't read, has dyslexia, and has a mental disorder – A Cognitive Mess!" Trump continued.
"Black People are angry because he is obviously a racist. While we all want to be politically correct, having a mental disorder is not a positive campaign event."
Trump's comments refer to a sit-down interview Newsom gave in February with Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens to promote his new book.
In the interview, Newsom told the crowd, "I'm not trying to impress you. I'm just trying to impress upon you that I am like you."
Newsom has been outspoken about his struggles with dyslexia and the fact that while he cannot read a speech, his condition has never stood in the way of his political ambitions or his effectiveness in office.
Trump claims Newsom is "not a smart person"
Trump has latched onto Newsom's dyslexia as a weakness to be exploited, telling a crowd in Kentucky on Wednesday that "He admitted he has mental problems, that he's not a smart person… I don't want the president of the United States to have a cognitive deficiency."
The president's various shocking comments angered Newsom, who hit back in a raging post to X, which cited Trump's comments on Truth Social.
"I spoke about my dyslexia," Newsom wrote. "I know that's hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand."
Cover photo: AFP/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI