Tim Walz faces heavy backlash over viral Somalian daycare fraud video

St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently responded as he receives heavy criticism over claims that his office is complicit in a massive fraud scandal.

In a recent video shared on social media, independent journalist Nick Shirley claimed he discovered the state has been complicit in "the largest fraud scandal in US history" by giving over $110 million to "Somali-ran fraudulent businesses," particularly childcare centers.

The video follows Shirley and his team as they visit several locations to press leadership on what the federal money is being used for.

One center that received $4 million this year was seen with no windows, a blacked-out front door, and a misspelled sign reading "Quality Learing Center."

The video went viral over the weekend, garnering backlash and calls for Walz and other officials to resign.

In a statement provided to Fox News, a spokesperson for – who ran against President Donald Trump alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race – said the governor has worked hard to "crack down on fraud," including "launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed."

The spokesperson further revealed that Walz had "hired an outside firm to audit payments to high-risk programs, shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely, announced a new statewide program integrity director, and supported criminal prosecutions."