Tim Walz faces heavy backlash over viral Somalian daycare fraud video
St. Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently responded as he receives heavy criticism over claims that his office is complicit in a massive fraud scandal.
In a recent video shared on social media, independent journalist Nick Shirley claimed he discovered the state has been complicit in "the largest fraud scandal in US history" by giving over $110 million to "Somali-ran fraudulent businesses," particularly childcare centers.
The video follows Shirley and his team as they visit several locations to press leadership on what the federal money is being used for.
One center that received $4 million this year was seen with no windows, a blacked-out front door, and a misspelled sign reading "Quality Learing Center."
The video went viral over the weekend, garnering backlash and calls for Walz and other officials to resign.
In a statement provided to Fox News, a spokesperson for – who ran against President Donald Trump alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race – said the governor has worked hard to "crack down on fraud," including "launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed."
The spokesperson further revealed that Walz had "hired an outside firm to audit payments to high-risk programs, shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely, announced a new statewide program integrity director, and supported criminal prosecutions."
The right takes aim at Tim Walz
Shirley's video has been getting a lot of attention from right-wing critics, including members of President Trump's administration, which has made slandering Somalian immigrants a focus of their rhetoric. Education Secretary Linda McMahon described it as a "breathtaking failure" of Walz's leadership, and FBI Director Kash Patel called it "just the tip of a very large iceberg."
Vice President JD Vance said the scandal represents "a microcosm of the immigration fraud in our system," and argued that Shirley had "done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 [Pulitzer] prizes."
Skeptics on social media have been picking apart Shirley's claims, arguing that he is pushing a racist narrative about the large Somalian community in Minnesota, and that his claims don't present actual evidence.
One user found that the "Quality Learing Center" in the video has been under heavy investigation since 2022 for being a poor facility, and noticed that Shirley blurred out a note on the door of the building that probably notified visitors of its temporary closure due to its violations.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP