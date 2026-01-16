Zohran Mamdani announces new chief equity officer for New York City

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani has appointed Afua Atta-Mensah to serve as New York City's chief equity officer and commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Equity & Racial Justice.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (l.) gives a thumbs-up next to newly appointed Chief Equity Officer Afua Atta-Mensah at the conclusion of a press conference in East Harlem on January 15, 2026. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

"Afua Atta-Mensah has dedicated her career to serving the New Yorkers who are so often forgotten in the halls of power. There is no one I trust more to advance racial equity across our work in City Hall," Mamdani said in a statement.

"That starts with making good on the promise of a Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan within our first 100 days in office, and it will continue as our administration focuses on equity and racial justice throughout its work," he added.

Atta-Mensah's prior experience includes serving as chief of programs at Community Change, executive director of Community Voices Heard, and director of litigation and policy at the Urban Justice Center. She was also the senior political director for Mamdani's general election campaign.

In her new role, Atta-Mensah's responsibilities will include publishing the long-delayed Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan addressing racial disparities within the administration’s first 100 days in office. The Eric Adams administration was supposed to release a draft report by January 16, 2024, but never did.

"I am honored by this appointment, and ready to seek citywide justice and accountability on behalf of all New Yorkers," Atta-Mensah said.