Honduras man hospitalized after ICE agents open fire on vehicle during traffic stop

Phoenix, Arizona - A vehicle stop in north Phoenix, Arizona, ended with a Honduran migrant being hospitalized with gunshot wounds after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents opened fire.

A migrant from Honduras has ended up in the hospital after being shot by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a traffic stop (file photo). © AFP/Blake Fagan

Jose Garcia-Sorto was pulled over on a highway in north Phoenix at about 4 AM PT on Wednesday morning. After initially stopping for the police, he drove off when it became clear that the approaching officers were from ICE.

ICE agents then reportedly opened fire on the vehicle as it pulled away, claiming that the car was about to hit an officer.

"As the vehicle abruptly began speeding away, an officer was in the path of the vehicle," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said in a statement emailed to AZ Central.

"Fearing for his life, the officer defensively discharged his service weapon two times, striking Garcia-Sorto's vehicle," O'Keefe said.

Garcia-Sorto was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in a stable condition, and the ICE agent who shot him was also hospitalized, but it is unclear why.

The DHS statement blamed the incident both on Garcia-Sorto, whom they claim is an undocumented immigrant, and on "dishonest politicians" and "activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest."

The Phoenix New Times reveals that pictures taken at the scene show damage to the driver's side window, but not to the windshield, which would have been damaged if he had driven directly at the officer who fired the shots.

DHS and ICE officials have refused to answer questions from the New Times, despite the fact that this evidence potentially calls their version of events into question.