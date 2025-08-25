Kilmar Abrego Garcia rearrested, but federal judge puts pause on deportation efforts

Baltimore, Maryland - A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked the deportation to Uganda of a Salvadoran man at the center of a row over President Donald Trump 's immigration crackdown.

Salvadoran migrant and US resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia walks with his wife Jennifer Vasquez as he arrives at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

Kilmar Abrego Garcia – who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March and then sent back to the US – was on Monday rearrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

The Department of Homeland Security said the 30-year-old Abrego Garcia "will be processed for removal to Uganda."

Abrego Garcia was released last week from a jail in Tennessee, where he is facing human smuggling charges, and allowed to go home to Maryland pending trial.

He was required to check in with ICE in Baltimore on Monday as one of the conditions of his release.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of Abrego Garcia's attorneys, told a crowd of supporters outside the ICE field office that his client was taken into custody when he turned up for the appointment.

"Shame, shame," chanted the protestors, some of whom were holding signs saying "Free Kilmar."

"The notice stated that the reason was an interview... clearly that was false. There was no need for them to take him into ICE detention," Sandoval-Moshenberg said.