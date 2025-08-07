ICE agents mount Trojan Horse immigration raid in LA in defiance of court order

Los Angeles, California - Immigration enforcement agents on Wednesday grabbed more than a dozen people outside a Los Angeles Home Depot in a "Trojan Horse" raid, despite a court ordering them to stop using roving patrols that rights groups say amount to racial profiling.

The Home Depot logo is displayed outside a store on Wilshire Blvd that was previously the site of immigration arrests of day laborers during "Operation Trojan Horse" in Los Angeles, California, on August 6, 2025. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The raid, in which agents sprang from the back of a rented moving truck, was filmed by embedded journalists from Fox News.



Footage showed agents – including one wearing a white cowboy hat – jumping out of the truck and racing towards a group that appeared to be largely Latino.

Gregory Bovino, Commander of Operations for the US Border Patrol in California, re-tweeted the clip, adding the title "Operation Trojan Horse," a reference to the large wooden horse used in Greek mythology to take the city of Troy by surprise.

"For those who thought Immigration enforcement had stopped in Southern California, think again," acting US Attorney Bill Essayli posted on X, after the raid.

"The enforcement of federal law is not negotiable and there are no sanctuaries from the reach of the federal government."

Fox News said a total of 16 people were ultimately taken into custody, with many of them being placed in the rear of the same van. The outlet cited Department of Homeland Security officials claiming the MS-13 gang has a "chokehold" on the area.

Day laborers frequently gather in and around the parking lots of hardware stores in the hope of picking up casual work.

One man who was there told the Los Angeles Times the raid had unfolded before 7:00 AM when a truck that appeared to have been rented from vehicle company Penske pulled up in the parking lot.

A Spanish-speaking driver said he was looking for workers before masked agents jumped out of the back, sending people running.

"This is the worst feeling ever," the man told the paper.