Appeals court upholds block of indiscriminate ICE patrols in California amid Trump standoff

Los Angeles, California - A US appeals court has upheld an order blocking immigration agents from carrying out patrols in California that led to indiscriminate detentions without reasonable grounds to suspect people of being undocumented.

Protesters demonstrate outside of a federal building and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center on June 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The ruling late Friday by a three-judge panel denies the federal government's appeal to overturn a temporary July order to halt the "roving patrols" in Los Angeles that immigration rights groups have described as illegally using racial profiling.

District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong had ordered an end to the arrests, arguing such actions by agents violate a person's constitutional rights that safeguard against unreasonable seizures by the government.

She said the detentions were being made "based upon race alone," on whether a person was speaking Spanish or English with an accent, or because of their place of work, and ordered them stopped.

Friday's ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit described the case of plaintiff Jason Gavidia, a US citizen born and raised in East Los Angeles who was arrested outside a tow yard in Montebello on June 12 by agents carrying military-style rifles.

"The agents repeatedly asked Gavidia whether he is American – and they repeatedly ignored his answer: 'I am an American,'" the ruling said.

Agents asked what hospital he was born in, and Gavidia responded that he did not know, but said he was born in "East LA."

It said Gavidia told the agents he could show them his government-issued ID. "The agents took Gavidia's ID and his phone and kept his phone for 20 minutes. They never returned his ID."

California residents and advocacy groups sued the Department of Homeland Security over the detentions.