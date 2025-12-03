ICE agents surge into New Orleans in Trump administration's latest crackdown

New Orleans, Louisiana - The Department of Homeland Security launched an immigration crackdown on Wednesday in New Orleans, the latest Democrat-run city to be targeted by the Trump administration.

"The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, using the nickname for the Louisiana city.

Noem said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents "will remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana, after the city's sanctuary politicians have ignored the rule of law."

Sanctuary policies enacted by the local authorities in New Orleans limit the cooperation of local law enforcement with federal immigration agents.

The DHS crackdown in New Orleans comes a day after President Donald Trump said he planned to send National Guard troops to the city, an action he has taken previously in Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis.

"We're going to New Orleans pretty soon," Trump said. "The governor called me. He'd like to have us go there. He's asked for help in New Orleans, and we're going to go there in a couple of weeks."

New Orleans has a Democratic mayor, but the governor of the state is a Republican.

Trump has claimed the troops are needed in the cities to combat crime and assist with the sweeping immigration crackdown he pledged to carry out during his White House campaign.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the New Orleans operation would target "illegal criminal aliens" wanted for "home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape."

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people," McLaughlin said in a statement.