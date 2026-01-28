ICE chief Todd Lyons faces possible contempt of court charges in Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A senior judge in Minnesota's federal court ordered US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons to explain in court why he shouldn't be held in contempt.

A senior judge has ordered US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons (l.) to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt. © Collage: AFP/Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images & AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered Lyons on Monday to personally explain to a court why ICE has not complied with dozens of court orders.

An appointee of former President George W. Bush, Schiltz took the unusual step of trying to hold Lyons personally responsible because he believes "the extent of ICE's violation of court orders [is] extraordinary."

Schiltz pointed to ICE's failure to provide a migrant with a bond hearing – in direct violation of a court order – as "one of dozens of court orders with which respondents have failed to comply in recent weeks."

"The practical consequence of respondents' failure to comply has almost always been significant hardship to aliens (many of whom have lawfully lived and worked in the United States for years and done absolutely nothing wrong)," Schiltz wrote in a court filing.

According to Schiltz, ICE has, in multiple legal cases, obfuscated and made excuses for their failure to comply and has even left migrants stranded a long way from home after they were released.

"This Court has been extremely patient with respondents," Schiltz wrote. "Respondents have continually assured the Court that they recognize their obligation to comply with Court orders."