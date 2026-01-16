ICE could face homicide investigation over Cuban man's shocking death in El Paso detention camp

El Paso, Texas - ICE is facing more scrutiny after a medical report on the death of a 55-year-old Cuban man in ICE detention could lead to a homicide investigation.

The death of Geraldo Lunas Campos in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement camp could be investigated as a homicide. © Justin Hamel / AFP

An probe was launched after another person at the Camp East Montana ICE facility near El Paso reportedly witnessed an ICE guard choke Geraldo Lunas Campos to death on January 3.

"He said, 'I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe,'" Santos Jesus Flores, a man who was also present in the segregation unit at the time, told the Washington Post. "After that, we don't hear his voice anymore, and that's it."

Lunas Campos' death was but one of four deaths in ICE custody reported under the Trump administration over the first ten days of 2026.

No cause of death was initially announced by ICE, who confirmed the man had been placed in segregation after allegedly becoming disruptive.

A recording obtained by the Washington Post reveals that an employee of El Paso County's Office of the Medical Examiner told Lunas Campos' daughter that they are likely to classify his death as a homicide, "listing the preliminary cause of death as asphyxia due to neck and chest compression."

The staffer confirmed that, pending a toxicology report, "our doctor is believing that we're going to be listing the manner of death as homicide."

In a statement, ICE only said Lunas Campos had been "observed... in distress" while in the segregated unit, and that he "was pronounced deceased by EMS."