Trump administration reveals multiple migrants have died in ICE custody since start of 2026

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration has overseen the deaths of four migrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since the beginning of 2026.

Four migrants have already died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody over the first ten days of 2026. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Press releases from ICE since the beginning of January announced the deaths of two migrants from Honduras, one from Cuba, and one from Cambodia, between January 3 and 9, 2026.

The deaths come after a record number of migrants died in ICE detention over the course of 2025 amid Trump's brutal and often violent crackdown on migrants.

According to a report from the Guardian, 32 migrants died while in ICE custody in 2025. This is an all-time high for ICE, which has previously only ever reached such numbers in 2004.

Many migrants passed away from severe health issues, while others chose to take their own lives. There have been numerous accusations of deaths due to abuse and neglect.

On January 7, ICE recorded its first death in custody of 2026: 42-year-old Honduras national Luis Gustavo Nunez Caceres, who authorities claim died in the hospital due to a heart-related issue.

On January 9, two detainees passed away – including 55-year-old Geraldo Lunas Campos, whose cause of death is "under investigation," and 68-year-old Luis Beltran Yanez, who died in the hospital of "heart-related health issues."

A day later, 46-year-old Cambodian citizen Parady La died while receiving treatment for severe drug withdrawal in Philadelphia.

The deaths were recorded the same week that ICE officer Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.