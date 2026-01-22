ICE memo giving agents authority to break into homes without judicial warrant slammed as unconstitutional

A member of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations stands guard while a man is detained by agents during a raid in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 18, 2026. © REUTERS

An internal ICE memo obtained by the Associated Press gives agents the green light to enter homes with an administrative warrant known as an I-205 – not one signed by a judge.

"Although the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not historically relied on administrative warrants alone to arrest aliens subject to final orders of removal in their place of residence, the DHS Office of the General Counsel has recently determined that the US Constitution, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the immigration regulations do not prohibit relying on administrative warrants for this purpose," reads the May 12, 2025, memo signed by ICE's Acting Director Todd Lyons.

Before entering a home, the agents are required to "knock and announce" and "allow those inside the residence a reasonable chance to act lawfully," the memo states.

"Should the alien refuse admittance, ICE officers and agents should use only a necessary and reasonable amount of force to enter the alien's residence, following proper notification of the officer's or agent's authority and intent to enter."

The whistleblower complaint says new ICE agents are being verbally trained to follow the guidance, even though written course materials actually contradict it.