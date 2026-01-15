ICE officer shoots Venezuelan man in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A federal immigration agent shot a man Wednesday in Minneapolis, city officials said, urging the public to "remain calm" a week after agents shot and killed an American woman in the same city.

A federal officer stands guard as protestors gather while ICE operates in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 13, 2026.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shooting resulted from a struggle in front of a residence between a man and an ICE agent on the north side of the city Wednesday evening.

"During the struggle, the federal agent discharged his weapon, striking one adult male," O'Hara told reporters at a press conference.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The shooting marked the second time in a week an ICE agent had shot someone in Minneapolis, with the previous shooting resulting in the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on January 7, sparking ongoing protests against the presence of federal agents in the city.

"We understand there is anger," officials wrote on the midwestern city's X account, adding that "the City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and the state immediately."

O'Hara said Wednesday's shooting generated a crowd of protesters around where it happened, with some throwing fireworks at officers.