ICE officer shoots and kills woman in alleged vehicle attack

Minneapolis, Minnesota - An immigration officer in Minneapolis shot dead a woman who allegedly sought to ram ICE officers with a vehicle, US authorities said Wednesday, calling it an act of "domestic terrorism."

An ICE officer has shot and killed a woman who allegedly sought to attack immigration agents with a vehicle (file photo). © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The incident happened during protest action against an apparent immigration enforcement activity in the Minnesota city, local media reported.

"Attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them – an act of domestic terrorism," the Department of Homeland Security, which runs ICE, said on X.

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.

"The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

There have been passionate protests in some cities against the Trump administration's immigration agenda, which has seen aggressive raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants.

The shooting reportedly happened at 34th Street and Portland Avenue, Minneapolis.

ICE officers were seen pepper-spraying and shoving protesters during immigration enforcement operations in South Minneapolis, the WCCO CBS affiliate showed.

WCCO reported that a video of the incident was circulating among local people and that one of its reporters had seen the clip.