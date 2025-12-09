Iran announces return of nationals from US and slams Trump admin's "racist actions"

Tehran, Iran - Iran said Sunday over 50 of its nationals will return from the US as President Donald Trump continues his crackdown on immigration .

"In the coming days, around 50 to 55 Iranian nationals will return," the spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, said during his weekly press conference.

"This is the second group in recent months to be returned to Iran."

According to CNN, the group is expected to arrive in Iran later on Sunday, after a stopover in Kuwait.

Baqaei in his remarks slammed what he called US "racist actions against foreign nationals – particularly citizens of our region, and especially Iranians".

"Regarding Iranians, it is evident to us that these pressures are politically motivated and that these anti-immigration policies conflict with human rights laws," he added.

Baqaei said that, under significant pressure from the relevant US authorities, the "around 50 to 55" individuals approached the Iranian Interests Section in Washington and "expressed their willingness to return to their homeland".

Iran and the US do not have formal diplomatic relations, but Tehran maintains an office within the Pakistani embassy in Washington which deals with consular issues.

Donald Trump's administration this week paused green card and citizenship processing for nationals from 19 countries, including Iran, already subject to travel restrictions announced in June.

In September, Iran said 120 of its nationals were deported from the US, according to foreign ministry consular affairs official Hossein Noushabadi talking to Tasnim news agency.