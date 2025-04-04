Judge orders return of US resident mistakenly deported to El Salvador

Washington DC - A federal judge on Friday ordered the return to the US of a Salvadoran migrant who was mistakenly deported last month to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the return to the US of a Salvadoran migrant who was mistakenly deported last month to a notorious prison in El Salvador. © Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

Kilmar Abrego Garcia (29), who was living in the eastern state of Maryland, was among a group of undocumented migrants who were flown to El Salvador by the Trump administration on March 15.

Justice Department lawyers admitted in court filings that Abrego Garcia, who is married to a US citizen, had been deported due to an "administrative error."

District Judge Paula Xinis, at an emergency court hearing on Friday, said Abrego Garcia was taken into custody "without legal basis" on March 12 and deported three days later "without further process or legal justification."

Xinis ordered his return to the US no later than 11:59 PM on April 7.

"His continued presence in El Salvador, for obvious reasons, constitutes irreparable harm," the judge said in her order to the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies.

Three planeloads of undocumented migrants were flown to El Salvador on March 15 as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Trump administration alleged that most of the deportees were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and it invoked the little-known 1798 Alien Enemies Act to justify their summary removal.