South Korean workers return to Georgia Hyundia factory after ICE raid

Ellabell, Georgia - Some South Korean workers returned to a factory in Georgia, an industry source told AFP on Friday, after hundreds were detained at the site in an immigration raid.

A South Korean man (c.) walks in a parking lot at Incheon International Airport on September 12, 2025, after arriving from Atlanta following his detention in an ICE raid at a Hyundai-LG plant in Ellabell, Georgia. © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

US authorities arrested around 475 people, the majority South Koreans, when they raided the Hyundai-LG battery plant in September.

Those arrested had overstayed their visas or held permits that did not allow manual labor, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials alleged.

The operation was the largest single-site raid conducted under President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, a top political priority since he returned to office in January.

"A handful of South Korean workers have returned to a factory in Georgia recently," an industry source told AFP.

Most of the workers appear to be subcontractors at the factory, the source added.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that three of the workers detained by ICE were seen re-entering the US last month, citing the president of the Korean American Southeast Federation.

He said the workers had returned to Georgia "to complete their assignments despite having gone through detention."