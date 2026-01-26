Tim Walz compares ICE invasion of Minnesota to Anne Frank's description of Nazi occupation
Saint Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz compared the invasion of his state by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Anne Frank's description of the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.
"We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside," Walz said at the conclusion of a press conference on Sunday.
"Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank," Walz continued, referring to the teen's account of hiding from Nazi occupation.
"Somebody's going to write that children's story about Minnesota," he added.
Frank was ultimately captured and sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she was murdered.
In his comments on Sunday, Walz gave a passionate and angry account of the weekend's events, which saw 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti shot and killed by Customs and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.
The shooting, which was captured in footage taken by bystanders, occurred after Pretti was violently forced to the ground by a swarm of agents while exercising his legally protected right to observe.
Walz slams Trump administration's "despicable" actions
Walz raged against the Trump administration's immediate attempt to malign Pretti and label him a criminal who attacked law enforcement, despite video footage to the contrary.
"You heard the most powerful people in the world... narrate to you what you are looking at," Walz said. "That this was a domestic terrorist... sullying his name within minutes of this event happening, and then closing the crime scene, sweeping away the evidence."
"This is an inflection point," Walz said. "Someone has to be accountable; someone has to hold the final decision on this."
"And sitting behind a keyboard at 2AM and besmirching a VA nurse and a son, and a coworker, and a friend, is despicable beyond all description."
Cover photo: AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images