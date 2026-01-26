Tim Walz compares ICE invasion of Minnesota to Anne Frank's description of Nazi occupation

Saint Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz compared the invasion of his state by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Anne Frank's description of the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has compared his state's invasion by federal agents to Anne Frank's description of Nazi occupation. © AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside," Walz said at the conclusion of a press conference on Sunday.

"Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank," Walz continued, referring to the teen's account of hiding from Nazi occupation.

"Somebody's going to write that children's story about Minnesota," he added.

Frank was ultimately captured and sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she was murdered.

In his comments on Sunday, Walz gave a passionate and angry account of the weekend's events, which saw 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti shot and killed by Customs and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

The shooting, which was captured in footage taken by bystanders, occurred after Pretti was violently forced to the ground by a swarm of agents while exercising his legally protected right to observe.