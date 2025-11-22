Trump scores win as court blocks release of hundreds of detained migrants

Chicago, Illinois - An appeals court on Thursday blocked a federal judge's orders for the Department of Justice to release a number of immigrants recently arrested in Illinois.

An appeals court in Illinois ruled on Thursday to block a lower court's orders to release hundreds of immigrants recently arrested in Chicago. © JAMIE KELTER DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to CNN, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals did not include a reason for the pause, which came a day before hundreds of detainees were scheduled to be released.

The block comes as President Donald Trump and his administration lead an aggressive immigration agenda in which they have ordered sweeping immigration raids in a number of major Democrat-run US cities.

Their efforts have resulted in thousands of undocumented individuals being arrested and deported – many without due process.

Last week, District Judge Jeffrey Cummings ordered the release of detainees recently arrested in Illinois who are not considered security risks while they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

In a motion opposing Judge Cummings' orders, the Trump administration argued the judge incorrectly interpreted the law, and that the order infringes on immigration officials to carry out their jobs.

Last Friday, the DOJ submitted a list of more than 600 people to be assessed for release. The list revealed that only 16 individuals detained by immigration officials actually had any criminal history whatsoever, with crimes including aggravated assault, driving under the influence, battery, and kidnapping.