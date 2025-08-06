Trump's State Department requires visitors from Malawi and Zambia to pay massive bond

Washington DC - The State Department said Tuesday that Malawians and Zambians will be required to pay a bond of up to $15,000 to travel to the US on business or tourist visas.

The decision takes effect August 20 as part of a one-year pilot project aimed at reducing visa overstays in the US, where the Trump administration is brutally cracking down on immigration.

The bond will be returned if the applicant complies with all visa terms. If the applicant remains in the US past the deadline, the funds will be forfeited.

"This targeted, common sense measure reinforces the administration's commitment to US immigration law while deterring visa overstays," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters Tuesday.

Washington announced the measure on Monday but did not identify the impacted countries at first.

Malawi and Zambia are landlocked nations in southern Africa struggling with poverty. Only a handful of their citizens visit the US each year.

US officials have said the pilot project is "a key pillar of the Trump Administration's foreign policy to protect the United States from the clear national security threat posed by visa overstays."