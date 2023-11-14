Biden administration postpones Asia trade deal rollout after domestic criticism

San Francisco, California - President Joe Biden 's administration signaled Monday it would postpone a draft of an Asia trade pact that had been set to be unveiled at a summit in San Francisco, after facing domestic criticism.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai (c.) hosts ministers from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity economies during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' week in San Francisco, California, on November 13, 2023. © JASON HENRY / AFP

Biden, welcoming 20 other members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to San Francisco where he will meet on the sidelines with Chinese President Xi Jinping, had been expected to announce substantial progress on a nascent trade deal.



But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there was still work to be done on the most contentious part of the so-called Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), the trade component.

"There's been significant progress, but it looks not to be complete, like something that is likely to require further work," she told reporters after leading talks of APEC finance ministers.

"Nevertheless, in a number of areas that I think are critically important to the United States, like supply chains, environment, sustainable finance, we've made a huge amount of progress and we've made progress on trade too, but it appears not to be complete," she said.