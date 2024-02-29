House of Representatives votes on stopgap bill to avert government shutdown

Washington DC - The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a stopgap measure to avert a damaging election-year government shutdown, extending funding for several key federal agencies past a weekend deadline.

Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, with deadlines of midnight on Friday night and March 8 to keep the lights on.

The Republican-led House approved a short-term "continuing resolution," extending the deadline for the first six bills until March 8 and making March 22 the cut-off for the remaining six.

The Democratic-led Senate could green-light the deal as early as Thursday night as long as all 100 senators agree on a speedy vote.

Money for agriculture, science, veterans' programs, transport, and housing had been due to run out first, potentially hitting food safety inspections, air traffic controllers' pay, and a number of other important functions.

A full shutdown would have come a week later – a day after President Joe Biden's March 7 State of the Union address – leaving defense, border security, Congress, and many other departments and agencies unable to operate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been struggling to corral a razor-thin majority, walking a tightrope between the demands of his own right flank and more moderate Republicans.

All but two Democrats voted yes to the continuing resolution, but 97 Republicans voted against.

While the moderates consider shutdowns politically disastrous and a threat to Republican chances of hanging onto the House and retaking the Senate in November, right-wingers in safe seats are more inclined to spoil for a fight.