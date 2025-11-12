White House says October inflation and jobs data will "likely never" be released

Washington DC - Official US data on how consumer inflation and the jobs market fared in October may never be published, the White House said Wednesday, citing the longest government shutdown in the country's history.

The White House said Wednesday that the October inflation and jobs data may never be released. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of potentially "permanently" harming the federal statistical system as the stoppage entered its 43rd day – a record period that paralyzed Washington and left hundreds of thousands of workers unpaid.

Leavitt told reporters that the October consumer price index and jobs reports will "likely never" be released.

"All of that economic data release will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period," she added, referring to the Federal Reserve.

Republicans and Democrats have each blamed the other party for the shutdown, which paused the collection and release of various indicators used by policymakers and businesses to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy.

The central bank taps federal data releases – among others – as officials mull the appropriate timings to raise and lower interest rates.

As of Wednesday, Congress looked set to end the shutdown, with the House of Representatives expected to approve a contentious Senate-passed funding package that will reopen federal agencies.

The government had originally planned to release October CPI data on Thursday morning.